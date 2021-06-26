TODAY |

Black Caps arrive home from England with WTC mace in hand

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have arrived home and entered managed isolation after their victory in the World Test Championship final in England over India.

The WTC mace was proudly on show as the Black Caps arrived home and went into MIQ. Source: 1 NEWS

The team and coaching staff arrived in Auckland this morning, proudly displaying the WTC mace at the front of their bus on the way to their MIQ facility.

Some members of the squad are still in England, having signed on with English county sides to play in the T20 Blast and the inaugural Hundred competition.

The Black Caps celebrate their World Test Championships triumph. Source: Photosport

Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme and Devon Conway joined fellow Kiwis Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson in the T20 Blast, while Kane Williamson will turn out for the Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine will captain the women's Birmingham Phoenix team, while all-rounder Amelia Kerr will turn out for Southern Brave.

Cricket
Black Caps
