Black Caps arrive back in NZ after abandoned Pakistan tour

The Black Caps have arrived back in New Zealand after abandoning the tour of Pakistan last week because of a security threat.
Fourteen of the 24-strong contingent landed in Auckland after flying from Dubai and will spend the next 14 days in MIQ.
The other 10 remained in Dubai for the 2021 World Cup starting on October 17.
"We managed to get to Dubai 24 hours after the decision was made," the tour's stand-in captain, Tom Latham, said.
"The guys dealt with it all slightly differently but we stayed tight as a group over there in those 24 hours we had in Islamabad."
The team was pulled from the tour after the Black Caps were named the target of a "credible" and "direct threat" in Pakistan on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
The Black Caps' withdrawal and England's subsequent cancellation of its tour drew the ire of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
"I am severely disappointed in England’s withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other," the board's chairman, Ramiz Raja, said in a video message on Wednesday.