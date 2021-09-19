TODAY |

Black Caps arrive back in NZ after abandoned Pakistan tour

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have arrived back in New Zealand after abandoning the tour of Pakistan last week because of a security threat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It forced the cancellation of their Pakistan tour. Source: 1 NEWS

Fourteen of the 24-strong contingent landed in Auckland after flying from Dubai and will spend the next 14 days in MIQ.

The other 10 remained in Dubai for the 2021 World Cup starting on October 17.

Black Caps players pictured during match against Bangladesh, 26 March, 2021. Source: Photosport

"We managed to get to Dubai 24 hours after the decision was made," the tour's stand-in captain, Tom Latham, said.

"The guys dealt with it all slightly differently but we stayed tight as a group over there in those 24 hours we had in Islamabad."

read more
Threat to Black Caps in Pakistan was 'direct and targeted', Ardern says

The team was pulled from the tour after the Black Caps were named the target of a "credible" and "direct threat" in Pakistan on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

read more
Pakistan vow not to 'pamper' teams anymore after Black Caps' canned tour

The Black Caps' withdrawal and England's subsequent cancellation of its tour drew the ire of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I am severely disappointed in England’s withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other," the board's chairman, Ramiz Raja, said in a video message on Wednesday.

Cricket
Asia
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final shot at hosting America’s Cup in Auckland appears over
2
Pakistan vow not to 'pamper' teams anymore after Black Caps' canned tour
3
Winston Reid leaving West Ham after 11 years
4
Sports stars among thousands failing to gain MIQ spots
5
Black Clash 2022 set to be played in Tauranga for first time
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

England cricketers pull out of trip to Pakistan, angers PCB

Threats made against NZ Cricket during White Ferns England tour

Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

Chris Cairns speaks for first time following life saving surgery