TODAY |

Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell fined for swearing in win over West Indies

Source:  Associated Press

New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using an audible obscenity against the West Indies during the first cricket test which ended yesterday in Hamilton.

Daryl Mitchell. Source: Photosport

In addition, one demerit point was added to Mitchell’s disciplinary record.

On the third day of the match, in the 62nd over of West Indies’ first innings, West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between wickets and passed close to Mitchell, who uttered an obscenity.

New Zealand-based match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the penalty. Mitchell pleaded guilty without a need for a formal hearing.

The Level 1 offence carried a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the players’ match fee and two demerit points.

New Zealand won the Test by an innings and 134 runs. The second of the two-Test series starts on Friday in Wellington.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Wallabies make history by singing Australian national anthem in indigenous language
2
England beat France as dramatic Autumn Nations Cup final goes to overtime
3
America's Cup teams 'not seeing eye-to-eye' over media
4
K1 legend Jason Suttie reflects on launching pad King in the Ring has become for Kiwi kickboxing
5
NRL star Jack de Belin underwent surgery for testicular cancer before his rape trial
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk

Williamson closes in on century after batting NZ into dominant position against Windies

One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, member of Pakistan cricket squad

New Kiwi ICC boss and star Black Cap at odds over Test Championship