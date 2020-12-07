Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell fined for swearing in win over West Indies

New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using an audible obscenity against the West Indies during the first cricket test which ended yesterday in Hamilton.

Daryl Mitchell. Source: Photosport

In addition, one demerit point was added to Mitchell’s disciplinary record.

On the third day of the match, in the 62nd over of West Indies’ first innings, West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between wickets and passed close to Mitchell, who uttered an obscenity.

New Zealand-based match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the penalty. Mitchell pleaded guilty without a need for a formal hearing.

The Level 1 offence carried a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the players’ match fee and two demerit points.