Black Caps all-rounder may miss World Test Championship final

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme is in doubt for the Black Caps tour of England and the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton in June.

Colin de Grandhomme. Source: Photosport

De Grandhomme needs surgery on an ankle injury which has troubled since the start of the season and limited his playing time.

Following surgery he'll need six weeks of rest before he can return to running and another two weeks before he can resume bowling.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said de Grandhomme remained a hugely important part of the side.

"It's too early to say what this might mean for our Test tour to England in late May and June, but we're hopeful following surgery and rehabilitation he will be a chance to make the squad," he said.

"We've all been gutted for Colin having to miss this international summer through injury.

"His contributions to the Black Caps in the past few years have been outstanding across all three formats and he's been a huge part of our team.