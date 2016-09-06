Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham swaps Otago for Wellington

Discarded Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has moved north in search of a change of fortunes, swapping the Otago Volts for the Wellington Firebirds ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Jimmy Neesham Source: Getty

Neesham, 27, hasn't played for New Zealand since June last year, even falling out of reckoning with the Volts in a poor season this past summer.

In a release today, Cricket Wellington confirmed the news of Neesham's signing, welcoming him to the Firebirds.

"Jimmy is a quality player who will add a lot to our middle order with the bat and complement a pace attack who have done pretty well in recent seasons," coach Bruce Edgar said.

"We think that will make him an asset to our squad and he's been very clear that a return to the national side is part of his focus and a strong incentive to contribute to the Firebirds this coming summer."