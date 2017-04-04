Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme seals English T20 return

Colin de Grandhomme hopes to go one better when he returns to the Birmingham Bears for another season in the English Twenty20 Blast.

New Zealand's allrounder Colin De Grandhomme bowls. Source: Photosport

The Bears have confirmed the signature of the 31-year-old New Zealand all-rounder, who is enjoying a big-hitting international summer.

De Grandhomme blasted his maiden Test century against the West Indies and has followed that with some powerhouse limited overs knocks.

Warwickshire CCC sport director Ashley Giles said the Zimbabwe-born Aucklander proved last year what a force he could be in the T20 Blast, scoring 332 runs at a strike rate in excess of 170.

"He went on to play a huge role on our path to the final last year and we saw him change the outlook of several games very quickly," Giles said.

"He's incredibly popular with everyone at Edgbaston and we're looking forward to welcoming him back to the club in July."

A Bears team featuring de Grandhomme and fellow New Zealanders Grant Elliott and Jeetan Patel were beaten in last year's final by an Ish Sodhi-inspired Notts Outlaws.