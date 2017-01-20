 

Black Caps aiming for assertive innings after bowlers give side pole position against Bangladesh on day two

New Zealand hope time and conditions are on their side after muscling into a position of authority heading into day two of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.
Source: SKY

Tim Southee claimed his fifth wicket off the final ball of the first day at Hagley Oval on Friday to dismiss the visitors for 289.

The seamer believes the Black Caps can climb to an unbeatable perch if they take advantage of what should now be handy batting conditions.

However, he isn't tipping a cruise even though the Bangladesh attack posed few problems during New Zealand's first-Test win by seven wickets in Wellington.

Bangladesh were holding their own at the start of the second Test in Christchurch but the Kiwi pace duo shut their momentum down emphatically.
Source: SKY

"I wouldn't say the pitch will be a road," he said.

"I think there will still be a little bit of assistance there with the new ball and obviously it might quicken up a wee bit after a day under the sun."

The weather forecast doesn't favour a result, with rain expected to spoil the final session on Saturday and possibly turn Sunday into a washout.

It heaps further pressure on Bangladesh, who must win to square the two-match series.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.
Source: SKY

While the tourists faltered with the bat overall, the opening day was a triumph for Soumya Sarkar, who top-scored with 86 from an unfamiliar role as opener.

He had faced the new ball in limited overs internationals but had never batted higher than six in Tests.

"The focus was on playing a big innings in my first time as a Test opener," he said.

"I needed runs, regardless of the format. I was just waiting for an opportunity to make runs."

