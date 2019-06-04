Black Caps admit having a few selection headaches ahead of Bangladesh

The Black Caps have admitted that they have a few selection headaches ahead of their second Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on Thursday in London.

New Zealand's batting coach, Craig McMillan, hasn't ruled out Colin Munro at the top order after his impressive half century in the Black Caps' 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener.

But McMillan is remaining tight-lipped about who will be in the Black Caps' XI.



"You don't know but we do [selection] and we are the only ones that need to know," McMillan told 1 NEWS.

"You'll find out in due time, but like I said it is a safety-first approach with a couple of guys who have niggles.

"But we're showing good depth in the squad and it was great for Colin's confidence. It was a tough season for him last year and he's walking around with a smile on his face, which is great to see."