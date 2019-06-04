TODAY |

Black Caps admit having a few selection headaches ahead of Bangladesh

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps have admitted that they have a few selection headaches ahead of their second Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on Thursday in London.

New Zealand's batting coach, Craig McMillan, hasn't ruled out Colin Munro at the top order after his impressive half century in the Black Caps' 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener.

But McMillan is remaining tight-lipped about who will be in the Black Caps' XI.

"You don't know but we do [selection] and we are the only ones that need to know," McMillan told 1 NEWS.

"You'll find out in due time, but like I said it is a safety-first approach with a couple of guys who have niggles.

"But we're showing good depth in the squad and it was great for Colin's confidence. It was a tough season for him last year and he's walking around with a smile on his face, which is great to see."

New Zealand face off against Bangladesh at 12.30am [NZ time] on Thursday.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    New Zealand are set to face off with Bangladesh on Thursday in their second World Cup match. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Cricket
    Black Caps
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:40
    New Zealand are set to face off with Bangladesh on Thursday in their second World Cup match.
    Black Caps admit having a few selection headaches ahead of Bangladesh
    2
    Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
    'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
    3
    Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
    Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
    4
    Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. Ruiz won in the seventh round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    'He wasn't a true champion' - Deontay Wilder taunts Anthony Joshua after shock Ruiz defeat
    5
    James Horwill grabbed his side's first try in their 51-43 defeat at Twickenham.
    Colin Slade's pinpoint kick sets up former Wallabies rival in Barbarians-England clash
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE
    Spectators on a nearby balcony wear sandpaper costumes during the ICC Cricket World Cup

    Fans dress as sandpaper to taunt Aussies David Warner, Steve Smith in Cricket World Cup
    1 NEWS

    Black Caps' seamers skittle Sri Lanka as NZ romp home in World Cup opener
    Australian opening batsman David Warner

    David Warner passed fit to make international return against Afghanistan
    Black Caps captain Kane Williamson walks from the field with team mate Ross Taylor

    'We know we can beat anybody' - Black Caps happy as World Cup underdogs