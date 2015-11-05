Black Caps' 2011 win over Australia included in list of suspected fixed matches, claims Al Jazeera

The Black Caps' Test win over Australia in Hobart in 2011 is being called into question, one of 15 suspected matches under the spotlight by Al Jazeera.

After publishing a documentary detailing the inner working of match fixers earlier this year, a second series of 15 matches allegedly fixed, including six Tests, six ODIs and three T20s, New Zealand's seven run win at Bellreive Oval, the Black Caps' first on Australian soil since 1985, being among them.

However, Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland has released a statement, denying the allegations of Al Jazeera.

"Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game, and to suggest anything otherwise is unsubstantiated and incorrect," Sutherland said.

"Prior to the broadcast of Al Jazeera's documentary, Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit conducted a review of the latest claims by Al Jazeera, from a known criminal source, and, from the limited information provided by Al Jazeera, our team have not identified any issues of corruption by any current or former player, including in relation to Big Bash League matches.

"We have full confidence in our players in also protecting the game, and we are working closely with the ACA to keep them informed of any developments.

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit."