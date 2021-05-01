Black Cap Will Young tons up in English county cricket ahead of Test Championship final

Black Caps batsman Will Young is adjusting nicely to English conditions ahead of next month's World Test Championship final, scoring a century in his third first-class match for Durham.

Source: Durham Cricket

Young scored 124 and put on 208 for the first wicket with fellow opener Alex Lees, as Durham dominated proceedings against Warwickshire.

Durham ended the second day 287 for four and a lead of 200, having rolled Warwickshire for 87 in their first innings.