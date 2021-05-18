Black Cap Tim Seifert cleared to return to NZ after recovering from Covid-19

Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert is on his way home to New Zealand after recovering from his Covid-19 infection in India.

Seifert was forced to remain in India earlier this month, while the rest of New Zealand’s cricket contingent made a swift exit from the suspended Indian Premier League, after he failed both of his pre-departure PCR tests and was taken into quarantine with "moderate" symptoms.

Seifert was transferred to Chennai to be treated at a private hospital and has since been cleared of the virus, Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said this afternoon.

"I actually heard from Tim a little while ago and the really encouraging thing is that he's tested negative," Stead said.

"My understanding is that he's on a flight out of India pretty quickly as well.

"I don't know how long it's going to take him to get back to New Zealand or where he's heading via, but it's great news for Tim that his health is on the improve to a point where he's not testing positive anymore."