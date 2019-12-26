Black Cap Neil Wagner moves to career-high second in ICC bowler rankings

Neil Wagner will finish 2019 as the world's second best Test bowler, moving to a career high on the ICC's latest rankings.

Neil Wagner removed David Warner. Source: Photosport

Wagner, 33, has been one of the standout performers in a dire Black Caps performance against Australia, taking 14 wickets from the two completed Test matches, coming off the back of a 1-0 series victory over England where he claimed 13 scalps.

The South African-born left armer also took his 200th Test wicket in the 248-run defeat in the Boxing Day Test, behind only Sir Richard Hadlee in the fastest to the mark.

Australian spearhead Pat Cummins will finish the year as the world's best, while South Africa's Kagiso Rabada rounds out the top three.

In the batting ranks, Kane Williamson's recent struggles have had no bearing on his standings, keeping hold of the world's third best tag, however Australian Marnus Labuschagne's hot run of form sees him in hot pursuit, rising to the number four spot.

India captain Virat Kohli keeps his top spot, while Australia's Steve Smith is second.

ICC RANKINGS:

Batting: 1. Virat Kohli (India), 2. Steve Smith (Australia), 3. Kane Williamson (NZ), 4. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), 4. Cheteshwar Pujara (India), 6. Babar Azam (Pakistan), 7=. Ajinkya Rahane (India) & David Warner (Australia), 9. Joe Root (England), 10. Quinton de Kock (South Africa).