Black Cap Neil Wagner enjoying change of lifestyle pace with first Father's Day as a dad

Life has had a bit of a change of pace for Black Caps Test bowler Neil Wagner.

Father’s Day over the weekend took on a whole new meaning for the paceman with Sunday being his first as a dad himself after he and wife Lana welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia, earlier this year.

“They definitely treated me,” Wagner said of his wife and daughter for the special day.

“Lovely bottle of red wine and a few gifts and she made a nice little painting.

“It was a pretty special day.”

Wagner is usually seen forcing opposition batsmen to duck and dive out of the way of his lethal deliveries but now the 34-year-old says he’s learning the art of ensuring he has enough energy to send that ammo down.

“I’m a pretty energetic guy and pretty fizzed up but you get a couple of trainings when you know you could’ve done with a bit more sleep,” he said.

