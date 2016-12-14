Black Cap Doug Bracewell disqualified from driving, sentenced to community work for drink driving

Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell has been sentenced to 100 hours of community work after being caught at the wheel in Hawke's Bay more than three times over the legal breath-alcohol limit.

Doug Bracewell. Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old bowler was pulled over on March 18 in Haumoana and found to have a breath-alcohol reading of 783 micrograms per litre of breath.

The legal limit is 250 micrograms.

Bracewell appeared at Hastings District Court today after pleading guilty to his drink-driving charge in court last month.

As it was Bracewell's third drink-driving offence, he was sentenced under provisions for repeat offenders and handed 100 hours of community work.

He has also been disqualified for a year from driving.

Soon after pleading guilty in late April, Bracewell said he regretted his error of judgement and took full responsibility for his behaviour.

"I made a massive mistake by driving that evening and apologise unreservedly for my actions," Bracewell said in a statement.

"I'm deeply embarrassed to have let down so many people - be they family, friends or cricket lovers."

New Zealand Cricket is also expected to hand down its own penalty.

Bracewell has made 27 Test appearances for New Zealand, taking 72 wickets, as well as 14 ODIs and T20 internationals apiece.