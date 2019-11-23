BJ Watling secures County Cricket deal after England heroics

Black Caps wicketkeeper BJ Watling's incredible series against England hasn't gone unnoticed, picking up an overseas player contract for County Cricket side Lancashire.

BJ Watling bats against England Source: Photosport

Watling, 34, will call Manchester home for the opening half of the English domestic championship next year, his heroics in the Black Caps' 1-0 series win over England catching the eye.

The Black Caps' keeper scored a career best 205 in New Zealand's only innings in their first Test victory at Mount Maunganui, steering the way to victory by an innings and 65 runs.

Watling has experienced County Cricket in the past, last season finishing the season as an overseas player with Durham, scoring an unbeaten 104 to finish the season against Glamorgan.

"I am delighted to have signed for Lancashire," Watling said.

"It's important to start quickly and I hope I can contribute towards plenty of wins in the first nine games to help the Red Rose challenge towards the top of Division One."