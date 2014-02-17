BJ Watling ruled out of opening Test against West Indies

Black Caps wicketkeeper BJ Watling will miss New Zealand's first Test match of the summer against the West Indies in Wellington next week, ruled out with a hip injury.

BJ Watling of the Black Caps celebrates scoring a century. Source: Photosport

Watling, 32, sat out of Northern Districts' last two Plunket Shield matches, before lining up against Auckland as a specialist batsman.

No replacement wicketkeeper has been named, with Wellington's Tom Blundell favourite to debut on his home ground.

Watling will remain with the side for the first Test as batting cover, although will most likely be given time to recover.