BJ Watling reaches double century as Black Caps pile on the runs against England

BJ Watling's maiden Test double century has seen the Black Caps' push their lead to 237 runs on day four against England in Mount Maunganui, going to tea at 590/7.

Watling, 34, reached his first double century in both Test and first-class cricket, coming from 460 balls - hitting 23 boundaries and a single six.

The Black Caps' wicketkeeper's innings came in partnerships of 70 with Henry Nicholls (41), 119 with Colin de Grandhomme (119) and 261 with Mitchell Santner (126).

An eighth Test hundred from Watling put the Black Caps ahead in Mount Maunganui. Source: SKY

The innings is Watling's eighth time past three figures in Test cricket, with the Black Caps never losing in a match where he's scored a century, with five wins and two draws.

Watling went to tea on 200 not out, joined at the other end by Tim Southee, unbeaten with two.

The Kiwi wicketkeeper passed 200 as the Black Caps piled on the runs at Bay Oval. Source: SKY
