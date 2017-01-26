BJ Watling to miss ODI series against Australia, sidelined for three weeks

BJ Watling has been ruled out for three weeks due to a right knee sprain and won't be available for the Black Caps' ODI series against Australia which starts next Monday.

Black Caps' BJ Watling batting. Source: Photosport

Watling, 31, is expected to be available for the start of the Black Caps' Test series against South Africa which starts on February 17 at Eden Park, Auckland.

The injury is being monitored by the Black Caps' medical staff over an extended period.