BJ Watling century gives Black Caps first innings lead over England

BJ Watling's eighth Test hundred has seen the Black Caps take a first innings lead on day three against England in Mount Maunganui.

Watling, 34, became the first player to score a Test century at Bay Oval, coming off 251 balls.

The Black Caps' wicketkeeper came to the crease with his side in trouble at 127/4, combing in partnerships of 70 with Henry Nicholls (41), and 119 with Colin de Grandhomme (119).

Watling reached his hundred with the Black Caps' score at 364/6, 11 runs ahead of England's first innings score of 353 all out.