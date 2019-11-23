TODAY |

BJ Watling century gives Black Caps first innings lead over England

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

BJ Watling's eighth Test hundred has seen the Black Caps take a first innings lead on day three against England in Mount Maunganui.

Watling, 34, became the first player to score a Test century at Bay Oval, coming off 251 balls.

The Black Caps' wicketkeeper came to the crease with his side in trouble at 127/4, combing in partnerships of 70 with Henry Nicholls (41), and 119 with Colin de Grandhomme (119).

Watling reached his hundred with the Black Caps' score at 364/6, 11 runs ahead of England's first innings score of 353 all out.

The Black Caps have never lost a Test where Watling has reached three figures, with five wins and two draws from his seven completed centuries.

BJ Watling bats against England Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Black Caps build towards lead as Watling, de Grandhomme frustrate England
2
Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history
3
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
4
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
5
BJ Watling century gives Black Caps first innings lead over England
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:13

Black Caps trail England by over 200 runs at stumps on day two of first Test
00:13

Lockie Ferguson pushes case for Test debut with five-for in Auckland one-day win
00:21

NZ left to rue dropped catches as England edge day one of first Test

Williamson explains Lockie Ferguson's omission from Black Caps team to play England