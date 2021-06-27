BJ Watling backs Tom Blundell to be wicket keeping successor

BJ Watling is adamant his time as a Black Cap is over.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 35-year-old told 1 NEWS from his isolation facility today he would not be reversing his decision to retire following the Black Caps' World Test Championship victory.

"I certainly know my time is done," Watling said.

"It’s been a fantastic journey. It’s time for me to step aside but it’s certainly a great way for me to go out and I’m glad we were able to get the job done."

A stalwart in the side for the best part of a decade, Watling admitted he would miss the culture and environment, but not wicketkeeping in the blistering heat of the United Arab Emirates, while he believed the selectors would not need to look to far for his successor.

"I think we all know Tom [Blundell] is ready to go," Watling said.

Tom Blundell approaches a chipper BJ Watling. Source: Getty

"He’s scored two fantastic hundreds and in the game he played against England, I thought his keeping was excellent. It’s not easy with the Dukes ball moving around and he did an outstanding job and took some excellent catches.

"I have full faith in Tom, he’s hungry and he’s ready to go."

Watling had no plans for the future as of yet, but said he would be interested in remaining in the game in some respect.

He retires from the game as New Zealand's greatest wicketkeeper.