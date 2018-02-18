 

The bittersweet moment New Zealand lose last ball thriller to England but book tri-series final spot

New Zealand are through to Wednesday's Twenty20 tri-series final against Australia despite tonight's two-run loss to England.

The visitors claimed a two-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.
Set a target of 195 victory and 175 for progression to the final, the Black Caps hit the latter with ease in Hamilton but couldn't quite reach the former.

They had needed 12 off the final over, bowled by paceman Tom Curran, but Mark Chapman and Colin de Grandhomme could only manage nine.

With one ball remaining, de Grandhomme required four runs to win - but could only hit down the ground and into the grateful arms of an English fielder.

For their passage to the final, they had their openers to thank.

Colin Munro struck out from ball one, notching a venomous 57 off 21 deliveries, while Martin Guptill hung around to snare 62 off 47 deliveries.

Their efforts, combined with an assured 37 from batting young gun Chapman, were ultimately enough to send the Kiwis to Eden Park on Wednesday.

An earlier captain's knock from the returning Eoin Morgan - hitting a thunderous 80 from 46 balls - had guided England to a competitive 194-7 total.

The 31-year-old had only just returned from a groin injury that kept him out of England's 12-run loss to New Zealand in Wellington but was brilliant at Seddon Park, hitting six sixes, while Dawid Malan also struck 53.

Their side misses out on the final but will look ahead to their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting next weekend in Hamilton.

A two-Test series will then follow.

