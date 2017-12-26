'It was a bit of roller coaster' - David Warner reveals emotional journey of Boxing Day Test century

From gutted to elated in the space of two balls, David Warner admitted his Boxing Day Test century was a roller coaster ride of emotion.



Warner was sensationally dismissed on 99 by debutant Tom Curran but was recalled when the MCG scoreboard showed the England quick had overstepped the mark.



The Australian vice-captain played the same shot the next ball to reach triple figures for the 21st time in his Test career.



Jimmy Anderson removed Warner soon after, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow, for 103 from 151 balls in an innings that included 13 fours and a six.



"I was quite annoyed and then getting recalled was obviously fantastic," Warner said.



"It was a bit of roller coaster of emotions between those two deliveries, that's for sure.



"I felt gutted about the ball before so I gave myself a bit of a kick in the backside in my head, then it was elation."



The brilliant innings puts an end to a frustrating run for Warner, who has regularly made starts this summer without going on to reach triple figures.



He has taken an uncharacteristically long time to warm into the series. He has made centuries in the first or second Test of the home summer in five of the past six years.



"It's been a little bit up and down .... my form's been a bit inconsistent," Warner said of his year.



"(But) leading into this game I've been hitting the ball extremely well, I couldn't be any happier with my preparation.



"As a batsman when you're hitting them that well you can get a bit edgy when you're out there and try and have a go at everything.



"It's one of those years where I think I can put a tick."



Warner passed 6000 Test runs yesterday - the joint-fourth fastest Australian to do so, having achieved the feat in his 129th innings.



The MCG hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Warner in the past.

