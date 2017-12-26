 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'It was a bit of roller coaster' - David Warner reveals emotional journey of Boxing Day Test century

share

Source:

AAP

From gutted to elated in the space of two balls, David Warner admitted his Boxing Day Test century was a roller coaster ride of emotion.

Warner struggled heavily in the nervous 90s to the point he got himself out - but lady luck was on his side.
Source: SKY

Warner was sensationally dismissed on 99 by debutant Tom Curran but was recalled when the MCG scoreboard showed the England quick had overstepped the mark.

The Australian vice-captain played the same shot the next ball to reach triple figures for the 21st time in his Test career.

Jimmy Anderson removed Warner soon after, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow, for 103 from 151 balls in an innings that included 13 fours and a six.

"I was quite annoyed and then getting recalled was obviously fantastic," Warner said.

"It was a bit of roller coaster of emotions between those two deliveries, that's for sure.

"I felt gutted about the ball before so I gave myself a bit of a kick in the backside in my head, then it was elation."

The brilliant innings puts an end to a frustrating run for Warner, who has regularly made starts this summer without going on to reach triple figures.

He has taken an uncharacteristically long time to warm into the series. He has made centuries in the first or second Test of the home summer in five of the past six years.

"It's been a little bit up and down .... my form's been a bit inconsistent," Warner said of his year.

"(But) leading into this game I've been hitting the ball extremely well, I couldn't be any happier with my preparation.

"As a batsman when you're hitting them that well you can get a bit edgy when you're out there and try and have a go at everything.

"It's one of those years where I think I can put a tick."

Warner passed 6000 Test runs yesterday - the joint-fourth fastest Australian to do so, having achieved the feat in his 129th innings.

The MCG hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Warner in the past.

The 31-year-old made just one century in 11 previous Test innings at an average of 36.20.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hamilton apologised later for the video which he took down from his social media accounts.

Watch: 'Boys don't wear princess dresses!' Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton slammed for mocking nephew's Christmas outfit

00:26
4
Adams, with a an ugly sweater to boot, added another double-double performance to his resume in the 112-107 win.

Watch: 'It's quite jolly, innit?' Festive Steven Adams reflects on OKC's Christmas Day win over Rockets

5
26th December 2017, Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia; Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, the crew of LDV Comanche (NSW) skippered by Jim Cooney make some adjustments as they pass through the Heads

Sydney-Hobart leader Comanche eyes record

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.


06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.


02:14
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

Sports stars, business leaders and comedians are among those who died this year.

01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

'It really is a special Kiwi Christmas' - Two new Kiwi chicks hatch in Rotorua

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 