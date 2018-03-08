Birthday boy Ross Taylor feeling 'every bit 34' after match winning effort against England

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor is feeling the effect of his match winning knock of 181 not out against England yesterday, celebrating his 34th birthday today in style.

Batting on one leg and battling numerous other injuries, Taylor stood strong as New Zealand chased down England's 334, leveling the five-match series at 2-2 going into Saturday's decider in Christchurch.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Taylor said that he's feeling the impact of his exerting innings, most likely celebrating his 34th birthday on a physio's table.

"(I'm) feeling every bit 34 - and older," Taylor joked.

"It was nice to obviously get the win, (I'm) just trying to do everything to get myself right for Saturday."

Taylor also said that he wasn't sure whether or not he'll be fit for the series decider, yet to be assessed by team doctors after last night's win.

"I haven't seen the physio today, still too early to get a gauge."