TODAY |

Big-hitting New Zealand batsman Jock Edwards dead at 64

Source:  Associated Press

Jock Edwards, a big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman who played six Tests and eight one-day internationals for New Zealand and who would have been a natural at Twenty20 cricket, has died. He was 64.

Jock Edwards. Source: Photosport

His death was confirmed today by the Central Districts province, for which he played 67 first class matches between 1974 and 1985. A cause of death was not available.

Edwards was a stocky and powerful batsman whose approach would have been ideally suited to the modern white-ball game but put him at odds with the more traditional style of his era.

He told his local newspaper, the Nelson Mail, in 2011 that several coaches had tried to rein in his attacking style but he “didn’t listen”.

He agreed his talents would have suited Twenty20 cricket.

“It’s more like a backyard game, I’d have loved it,” he said.

Edwards' best moment in Test cricket came when he scored half centuries in each innings of a drawn test against England at Auckland in 1978.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Crusaders back David Havili says bowel infection could have ended his career
2
'Not long to go' - All Black Richie Mo'unga and wife are expecting their first baby
3
Israel Folau's payout from Rugby Australia could be hit if game goes broke
4
Hamilton groundsman turns into NZ's premier lawnmower in coronavirus lockdown
5
Two Fiji rugby players arrested after ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

'Real pressure is working to save lives' - Kane Williamson pens heartfelt letter to those fighting coronavirus

Black Caps go into voluntary self-isolation after returning from Australia
01:33

Jofra Archer responds to most recent racial abuse - 'I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this'

Wellington crowned Plunket Shield champions after abrupt end to season