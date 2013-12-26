 

Big-hitting Jesse Ryder signs up for Hong Kong T20 Blitz tournament

Former Black Caps all-rounder Jesse Ryder has signed on to take part in the second season of the Hong Kong T20 Blitz.

Jesse Ryder in action for the Black Caps

Ryder, who last played for New Zealand in early 2014, will join up with the Galaxy Gladiators Lantau side, who confirmed the signing via their social media accounts.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the Galaxy Gladiators squad and excited to be a part of this year's Hong Kong T20 Blitz. It looks set to be a fantastic tournament with lots of talented local and international players on display," Jesse Ryder said on Facebook.

The hard-hitting opening batsman will be joined by the likes of former internationals Michael Clarke of Australia, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi as some of the tournament's international names.

