Big-hitting cricket star Chris Lynn ruled out of ODI series against Black Caps with neck injury

Chris Lynn has been ruled out for the rest of the series against Pakistan and the upcoming one-day tour of New Zealand because of a neck injury.

The star batsman made his ODI debut in the series-opening win over Pakistan on January 13, but the pain from a bulging disc in his neck has increased and he's been ordered to rest.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann is hopeful Lynn will return for the home T20 series against Sri Lanka, starting on February 17.

"He's been playing in a lot of pain, even in the BBL," Lehmann said today.

"It's just gotten to the stage where he can't function anymore.

"He's got a couple of weeks of no cricket now - light duties if you like.

"A little bit of physical stuff, but nothing weight bearing. He's got to calm down the neck. It's quite aggravated."

Lynn has been one of cricket’s stories of the summer after the big-hitting right-hander's heroics in the BBL launched him into Australia's ODI side for the first time.

But just two days after he made his ODI debut at the Gabba against Pakistan last Friday, Lynn reaggravated the bulging disc in his neck and returned home for further assessment.

Lynn has had a series of shoulder problems over the years and there was initial suspicion that the pain he was experiencing in his neck and shoulder was related to the previous injuries.

But the Brisbane Heat star said earlier this month that doctors had diagnosed the cause and he was optimistic that he could push through the injury.

"The docs have come to the conclusion that I've got a bulging disc in my neck (and) it's just pushing against the nerve," Lynn said last week, adding that he was "on some pretty good drugs" in order to lessen the pain.

"I'm trying not to think about it. The more you think about it, the more pain it gives you."