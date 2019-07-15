'Better binoculars on the Titanic' - Jimmy Neesham pokes fun at change in super over rules after World Cup final heartbreak

Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham has poked fun at the ICC’s decision to change the super over final rule which saw England win the World Cup.

Neesham tweeted, “next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic” in a dig at the change that comes too later for the Black Caps.

Kane Williamson’s men were left heartbroken after a tie in the World Cup final super over, in which Neesham was one of the NZ batsman, saw England left the trophy because they scored more boundaries during the match.

The change will now see a super over in a final repeated until a team has more runs.

"Following on from a recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee, the Chief Executives' Committee agreed that use of the super over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained," the ICC said in a statement following a board meeting in Dubai.

The Black Caps look on after the World Cup final. Source: Associated Press

"Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20 World Cups.

"In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied.