TODAY |

'Better binoculars on the Titanic' - Jimmy Neesham pokes fun at change in super over rules after World Cup final heartbreak

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham has poked fun at the ICC’s decision to change the super over final rule which saw England win the World Cup.

Neesham tweeted, “next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic” in a dig at the change that comes too later for the Black Caps.

Kane Williamson’s men were left heartbroken after a tie in the World Cup final super over, in which Neesham was one of the NZ batsman, saw England left the trophy because they scored more boundaries during the match.

The change will now see a super over in a final repeated until a team has more runs.

"Following on from a recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee, the Chief Executives' Committee agreed that use of the super over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained," the ICC said in a statement following a board meeting in Dubai.

The Black Caps look on after the World Cup final. Source: Associated Press

"Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20 World Cups.

"In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied.

"In semi-finals and finals, there is one change to the super over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the super over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other."

Martin Guptill is consoled by teammates and opponents. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
2
'Better binoculars on the Titanic' - Jimmy Neesham pokes fun at change in super over rules after World Cup final heartbreak
3
'It must be weird' - Wallabies coach perplexed that Eddie Jones has Aussie league great in camp before quarter-final
4
Monkey chants and Nazi salutes: England's match with Bulgaria marred by racism from the stands
5
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:42

NZ cricket great Debbie Hockley reveals her cancer battle for the first time
00:44

Lockie Ferguson on his Black Caps' Test future: 'It's a tough side to make'
02:24

Grinning Kane Williamson jokes about comforting Kiwis who 'unload' to him about World Cup loss

Four uncapped players named in England's Test squad for NZ tour