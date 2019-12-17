TODAY |

'The best time of my life' - Jeetan Patel reflects on almost two decades with Wellington Firebirds

Source:  1 NEWS

For all his successes with Wellington, the Black Caps and Warwickshire, spinner Jeetan Patel says the T20 clash against Canterbury tomorrow will be the biggest day of his career.

The Wellington veteran has been with the Firebirds for almost two decades. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Weather-permitting, it'll be the last time Patel runs out at the Basin Reserve after almost two decades with the Firebirds.

“I found myself in there (the dressing room) just looking at up the honours boards and you know it sounds really tacky, but looking through the names of players you played with, the moments you shared,” he said.

“It’s just been really, really good fun, lots of ups, lots of downs but ultimately the best time of my life.”

He leaves as the second most capped Wellington player behind Luke Woodcock, with more than 500 wickets across all competitions.

Patel flies out next week to link up with England's national team, to start his new role as a spin bowling consultant.

Cricket
Black Caps
