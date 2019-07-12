Where is the best place to watch the Black Caps compete for the Cricket World Cup?

The Black Caps' amazing win in the Cricket World Cup semi-final has caught many people off-guard, including bar owners around the country.

Most liquor licences run out at 3am and the final against England on Sunday night is expected to finish around 5am the next morning.

Bars can apply to local councils for an extension, if they do it at least 21 days in advance.

After speaking to several bar owners around the country, Seven Sharp discovered most in the hospitality industry didn't plan for the 'Miracle in Manchester' against India on Wednesday.

Auckland Council says not a single bar has applied for an extended licence, which only costs $60, and it's the same story in Napier.

However, Christchurch's Blackbird Café and Bar in Sumner Beach is able to stay open for the whole game, as is Christchurch Casino.

Auckland Council recommended heading along to your local sports club to watch the game as they are allowed to serve alcohol until midnight and then punters can stay on and drink BYO alcohol.