TODAY |

Where is the best place to watch the Black Caps compete for the Cricket World Cup?

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps' amazing win in the Cricket World Cup semi-final has caught many people off-guard, including bar owners around the country.

Most liquor licences run out at 3am and the final against England on Sunday night is expected to finish around 5am the next morning.

Bars can apply to local councils for an extension, if they do it at least 21 days in advance.

After speaking to several bar owners around the country, Seven Sharp discovered most in the hospitality industry didn't plan for the 'Miracle in Manchester' against India on Wednesday.

Auckland Council says not a single bar has applied for an extended licence, which only costs $60, and it's the same story in Napier.

However, Christchurch's Blackbird Café and Bar in Sumner Beach is able to stay open for the whole game, as is Christchurch Casino.

Auckland Council recommended heading along to your local sports club to watch the game as they are allowed to serve alcohol until midnight and then punters can stay on and drink BYO alcohol.

Black Caps vs England kicks off at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp discovered many in the hospitality industry didn't plan for the Kiwis to make the final. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Monty Panesar gives the Black Caps no chance in Sunday night's World Cup final.
Black Caps have next to no chance, will present 'the easiest final', ex-England spinner predicts
2
Ameliaranne Ekenasio clashes with Malawi's Caroline Mtukule at the Netball World Cup
Silver Ferns open Netball World Cup in style with dominant win over Malawi
3
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
4
The Black Caps' opener has had a less than ideal tournament ahead of Sunday's final.
Exclusive: Martin Guptill on critics, family life and his CWC heroics - 'They don't know what you're going through'
5
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:22
Taylor, who top scored for the Kiwis in the win, said he and Williamson were talking about their goal total the entire match.

Ross Taylor says Black Caps never questioned their slow run-rate against India
00:15
Australia were held to 223 in the first innings after David Warner and Aaron Finch were removed in the first three overs.

Black Caps to face England for World Cup glory after Aussies crumble in humbling semi-final loss
00:28
Gavin Larsen spoke to 1 NEWS after NZ's thrilling World Cup semi-final win.

'We always believed' – Black Caps' selector on Manchester miracle against India
James Maloney.

'I'm not getting any younger' - James Maloney hints at NRL exit