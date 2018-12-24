TODAY |

'The best I've seen him bat' - Black Caps' batting coach backing Jeet Raval for big score

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan is expecting big things from opener Jeet Raval ahead of the Boxing Day Test with Sri Lanka in Christchurch, backing the classy left-hander to reach an elusive maiden Test hundred.

Raval, 30, has struggled to reach three figures so far in his Test career, passing 50 six times without going on to notch a century.

Last week, Raval even admitted to battling nerves in his desire for a big score.

Speaking to media in Christchurch today, though, batting coach McMillan said that Raval is being backed to finally end his drought after 15 Tests.

"We've had a lot of dialogue, one of the messages I've had with Jeet is that he's actually batting very well at the moment," he said.

"Unfortunately, he's made some errors, and errors can be fatal at Test match level. The key for him is trying to eliminate those.

"In terms of some of his decision making up to the point where he gets out, it's been some of the best I've seen him bat.

"He's taken a lot of confidence from that."

Raval and the Black Caps will next be in action against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval on Boxing Day.

The opener is yet to register a Test hundred for the Black Caps. Source: 1 NEWS
