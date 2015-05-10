 

Ben Wheeler returns to Black Caps for Pakistan T20 series

A year after his last Twenty20 match for the Black Caps, allrounder Ben Wheeler has been recalled for New Zealand's three-match series against Pakistan beginning in Wellington on Monday.

Ben Wheeler appeals for an lbw

Wheeler will be part of an inter-changeable 13-man squad, from which the selectors will use various combinations throughout the series.

Trent Boult is being rested until the second and third T20, while Lockie Ferguson will miss the first T20, Tim Southee the second, and Ross Taylor has been selected for the first T20 only.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said it was exciting to have Wheeler bowling well and back in the mix.

"Ben's ability to swing the ball makes him a threatening bowler and his batting power and athleticism in the field complements that nicely. It will be nice to see more of Ben and Seth Rance while we manage the workloads of Tim and Trent.

"Tim Seifert, Anton Devcich, George Worker - we have seen in the domestic competition we have some real batting power waiting in the wings."

Larsen said Auckland batsman Mark Chapman was unfortunate not to be selected.

"We have three guys who were seriously considered for that specialist batsman spot at number five - however, we've backed the incumbents who have performed so well for us in recent times," Larsen said.

"Mark has been really impressive for Auckland, but with the form that Tom Bruce and Ross have been in, we felt they deserved to continue getting opportunities.

"We'd like to see Mark continue to work on his bowling, which could open up other opportunities for him outside of just that number five spot."

Players who have been named in the T20 squad and aren't currently involved in the ODI series will be available to represent their Super Smash team in the final, but won't be available should the final be postponed to the reserve day.

Black Caps Twenty20 squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult (second and third T20 only), Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (second and third T20 only), Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (first and third T20 only), Ross Taylor (first T20 only), Ben Wheeler.

