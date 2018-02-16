Ben Stokes welcomed back by England teammates after five-month exile due to ongoing bar brawl investigation

Ben Stokes has ended his five-month exile from international cricket and received a warm welcome from his England team-mates in New Zealand.

Controversial allrounder Stokes joined his team on Friday afternoon, having travelled from England where he had attended court earlier in the week.

He pleaded not guilty to affray at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and boarded a plane at Heathrow the following day ahead of an anticipated on-field return later this month.

The 26-year-old was seen to embrace team-mates upon arrival at England's hotel in Hamilton.

He was expected to take part in training on Saturday but is not likely to play in the Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday nor the tri-series final on Wednesday, if England were to qualify.

It is more likely he will suit up for the five-match one-day international series against New Zealand or the subsequent two-Test tour.

Kiwi-born Stokes last played for England in an ODI against the West Indies in Bristol on September 24.

Later that night he allegedly became involved in an altercation outside a nightclub, leading to a lengthy police investigation during which he was deemed unavailable for selection.