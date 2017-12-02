 

Ben Stokes' trial for altercation outside Bristol nightclub begins in August after not guilty plea

England cricketer Ben Stokes will stand trial in August, during a test series against India, after pleading not guilty over an altercation outside a nightclub.

The England all-rounder has generated plenty of attention since touching down in New Zealand.
Addressing Bristol Crown Court via video link from New Zealand, Stokes said, "Hi judge," when he was introduced remotely to Judge Peter Blair during a 15-minute hearing.

Two other men also pleaded not guilty in Bristol in the early hours of Sept. 25 after England played the West Indies in the city in southwest England.

Their trial is set to start on Aug. 6 and last between five and seven days. England's second test against India starts Aug. 9 at Lord's in London.

Stokes missed the Ashes against Australia last year but his suspension was lifted in time for a tour of New Zealand.

