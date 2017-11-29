Ben Stokes' time with Canterbury ends as England cricketer heads home for 'family reasons'

England cricketer Ben Stokes will leave New Zealand for England today after a stint playing for Canterbury.

In a statement on their website today Canterbury Cricket says Stokes is heading back to the UK for "family reasons".

"Ben has been great around the club, the team and the staff," said Canterbury Cricket chief executive, Jez Curwin.

"We can't fault his attitude or his all-round contribution in his time with us and we are sorry that he couldn't stay with us for longer but Ben knows that he will always find a welcome here should the opportunity arise for him to return."

Christchurch-born Stokes was playing in his country of birth while waiting to learn if he'll be summoned to join England's Ashes campaign (now underway) in Australia.

Stokes arrived in New Zealand on November 29.

He hasn't played for England since an incident in Bristol, England on September 25 which left a man with a fractured eye socket.