Cricket


Ben Stokes' time with Canterbury ends as England cricketer heads home for 'family reasons'

England cricketer Ben Stokes will leave New Zealand for England today after a stint playing for Canterbury.

The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.
In a statement on their website today Canterbury Cricket says Stokes is heading back to the UK for "family reasons".

"Ben has been great around the club, the team and the staff," said Canterbury Cricket chief executive, Jez Curwin.

Stokes is currently with the Canterbury Kings for the Ford Trophy.
"We can't fault his attitude or his all-round contribution in his time with us and we are sorry that he couldn't stay with us for longer but Ben knows that he will always find a welcome here should the opportunity arise for him to return."

Christchurch-born Stokes was playing in his country of birth while waiting to learn if he'll be summoned to join England's Ashes campaign (now underway) in Australia.

An unbeaten 174 runs from the Black Cap saw Auckland pick up a seven-wicket win at Eden Park’s outer oval.
Stokes arrived in New Zealand on November 29.

He hasn't played for England since an incident in Bristol, England on September 25 which left a man with a fractured eye socket.

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.
The England and Wales Cricket Board placed him under suspension, but the ban applies only to England matches and it has raised no objection to Stokes playing in New Zealand.

