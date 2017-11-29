Ben Stokes storm continues, England Cricket Board mull next move

England cricket kingpin Andrew Strauss faces the defining decision of his post- playing career as he wades through a sea of Ben Stokes speculation and a cacophony of competing interests.

That's the opinion of Kevin Pietersen, whose hopes of an international recall were extinguished by Strauss because he believed the star batsman was a toxic influence on the dressing room.

Suspended England allrounder Stokes signed with New Zealand club Canterbury yesterday, further fuelling speculation he could return in the Ashes.

Christchurch-born Stokes, who was involved in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September that left another man with a fractured eye socket, is set to play a one-day match against Otago on Sunday.

UK police recently finalised an investigation into the scrap and prosecutors must decide whether to charge England's vice-captain.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reiterated yesterday it would not finalise Stokes' punishment, nor let the vice-captain play internationals, until a decision is made on charges.

That might not be until the Ashes series is over but speculation remains that Stokes could return as early as the third Test, which starts on December 14.

"It could be, absolutely," Pietersen said, when asked if deciding Stokes' fate would be the defining call of Strauss' tenure as ECB director of cricket.

"The big pressure here is on Andrew Strauss ... he's going to lose sleep over it.

"Will (recalling Stokes) be too much of a distraction in a current series? Will it put too much pressure on him?"

England paceman Jimmy Anderson welcomed news Stokes would soon play cricket, noting "if the situation does change he can hopefully join up with us at some point".

Former Australia quick Ryan Harris was less pleased.

"If an Australian player had done that, I don't think they would be an Australian player for much longer ... (they) would have been sacked, right there and then," Harris told SEN radio.

"It's amazing that no charges have been laid."

Pietersen, speaking at a charity event in Sydney, gave an insight into what Stokes' life would be like in Australia this summer.

"You're the pantomime villain. It's not fun. You get sprayed absolutely everywhere," he said.

"He might have a good go at it, he might not.

"If he doesn't, how badly will that reflect on the ECB?"

Canterbury Cricket Association (CCA) confirmed on Thursday it had signed Stokes, a day after the 26-year-old landed in Christchurch.

Peter Fulton, a former Canterbury captain, termed it a "messy situation" given local Ken McClure had just been stood down after pleading guilty to assault.

"We believe Ben has the right to be treated the same way as other players," CCA chief executive Jez Curwin said.

"There will be people that agree and people that won't.