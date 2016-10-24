Ben Stokes named in England's 16-man T20 squad for upcoming tri-series against Black Caps and Australia

Ben Stokes has been named in England's Twenty20 squad for the tri-series with Australia and New Zealand, although his position remains subject to disciplinary matters.



Ben Stokes bowls Source: Photosport

Joe Root has retained his spot in the 16-man squad for the tournament which starts on February 7, while under-fire spinner Moeen Ali and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow have been rested after the gruelling Ashes campaign.



Stokes's inclusion continues an uncertain summer for the star allrounder, who was not available for Ashes selection as he remains under investigation for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25 which left another man injured.



"Ben Stokes is included, though his involvement remains subject to any relevant legal or disciplinary developments in relation to the incident in Bristol in September," an England Cricket Board statement read.



"Should the ECB Board receive formal confirmation that Stokes has either been charged or that he will face no charges, they would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability for the team at that stage."



English officials took a similar approach with Stokes's position in the one-day squad for this month's five-match series against Australia, although he has since been replaced.



Meanwhile, Root's selection comes after speculation in the English press he would be rested for the series, which culminateds in a final at Eden Park in Auckland on February 21.



"We felt with that it was important for Dawid Malan and Joe Root, who have had an intense period of Test cricket over the past few months, to play in the series and continue to develop their T20 experience and skills," England's chairman of Selectors James Whitaker said



"Our aim is to become the best T20 side in the world and a strong performance in this series will give us the chance to progress up the team rankings."

