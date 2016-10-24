 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Ben Stokes named in England's 16-man T20 squad for upcoming tri-series against Black Caps and Australia

share

Source:

AAP

Ben Stokes has been named in England's Twenty20 squad for the tri-series with Australia and New Zealand, although his position remains subject to disciplinary matters.

Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes bowls

Source: Photosport

Joe Root has retained his spot in the 16-man squad for the tournament which starts on February 7, while under-fire spinner Moeen Ali and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow have been rested after the gruelling Ashes campaign.

Stokes's inclusion continues an uncertain summer for the star allrounder, who was not available for Ashes selection as he remains under investigation for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25 which left another man injured.

"Ben Stokes is included, though his involvement remains subject to any relevant legal or disciplinary developments in relation to the incident in Bristol in September," an England Cricket Board statement read.

"Should the ECB Board receive formal confirmation that Stokes has either been charged or that he will face no charges, they would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability for the team at that stage."

English officials took a similar approach with Stokes's position in the one-day squad for this month's five-match series against Australia, although he has since been replaced.

Meanwhile, Root's selection comes after speculation in the English press he would be rested for the series, which culminateds in a final at Eden Park in Auckland on February 21.

"We felt with that it was important for Dawid Malan and Joe Root, who have had an intense period of Test cricket over the past few months, to play in the series and continue to develop their T20 experience and skills," England's chairman of Selectors James Whitaker said

"Our aim is to become the best T20 side in the world and a strong performance in this series will give us the chance to progress up the team rankings."

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Matthew Dellavedova forgot what sport he was playing against the Washington Wizards.

Watch: Australian NBA player ejected after clotheslining superstar Bradley Beal with brutal rugby-like tackle

00:30
2
The ND opener knocked five sixes in his 76-run innings as his team chased down Auckland's 202 with three overs spare.

Anton Devcich sends ball rocketing over the ropes continuously as Knights chase down Aces' big sum with ease

3
Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes named in England's 16-man T20 squad for upcoming tri-series against Black Caps and Australia

00:22
4
The American's finish added to a historic night for the second tier club.

Eric Lichaj's superb volley adds to Nottingham Forest's sensational FA Cup upset win over Arsenal

00:27
5
The former Black Cap had a night to forget as his team lost by 25 runs.

Mitchell McLenaghan's tough night in BBL goes from bad to worse as Kiwi freelancer bowled for a duck

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 