Ben Stokes leaves Christchurch for IPL with cancer-stricken dad's 'love and blessing'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said he had his family's blessing to return to action in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals after taking compassionate leave to visit his father, who is ill with brain cancer.

Ben Stokes. Source: Photosport

Stokes travelled from his father's home in New Zealand to Dubai at the weekend and is currently in quarantine ahead of meeting up with his new team to continue their campaign in the IPL, which began in September and ends in November.

"Sitting in a hotel room in quarantine once again after leaving New Zealand is not how I thought I would be arriving at the IPL, but here I am and all things considered, I'm in a good place," Stokes wrote in a column for British newspaper The Mirror.

"Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough. It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we've pulled together and supported each other as best we can."

"And I was able to get on the plane with my parents' love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences."

Stokes took a five-week break from cricket to visit his family in Christchurch and help care for his father, who he said had eventually encouraged him to get back to playing.

"My dad was very strong on the responsibilities I have. He told me I have a duty to do the job that I do and I have a duty as a husband and father as well," Stokes added.

"We gave it all a lot of thought and talked it over at length, and we came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game."

Ged Stokes, 64, said he was diagnosed with the illness in January after returning to Christchurch from South Africa where he was supporting his son.

The former rugby league player and coach spent five weeks seriously ill in hospital in Johannesburg.