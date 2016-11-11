Ben Stokes included in England's Test squad to face Black Caps

Controversial all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named in England's 16-man squad for the two Test series against the Black Caps in March.

Source: Photosport

Stokes, 26, hasn't played for England since an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last year, that resulted in an alleged assault, with the all-rounder stood down for the recently concluded Ashes series as a result.

In his absence, England surrendered both the series and the Ashes trophy, going down 4-0 to a superior Australian side.

England selectors have also recalled fast bowler Mark Wood, while batsman Liam Livingstone has been named in the Test squad for the very first time.

From the Ashes touring squad, batsman Gary Ballance and bowlers Jake Ball and Tom Curran have been dropped.

Batsmen James Vince and Mark Stoneman have kept their places after poor showings in the five-Test series in Australia.

The two-Test series between New Zealand and England begins on March 22 at Eden Park, Auckland.