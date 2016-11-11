Ben Stokes in line to play for Canterbury on New Zealand arrival

Having been snapped leaving London's Heathrow Airport this morning, 1 NEWS understands that controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes could be in line to feature for Canterbury.

Source: Photosport

When approached for comment about the notion of Stokes lining up to represent Canterbury, New Zealand Cricket Public Affairs manager Richard Boock said that the all-rounder's involvement was yet to come up.

"NZC has yet to receive a formal request regarding Ben Stokes," Boock said.

"However, we understand he and his representatives have been in discussions with Canterbury."

"NZC has an open mind on this issue and will await further information, and an official request, before making a decision."

New Zealand-born Stokes, 26, was left out of England's plans for the 2017-18 Ashes series, after allegedly assaulting a man outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

However, with England suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening match of the Five-Test series in Brisbane, Stokes was pictured departing the English capital - with his cricket gear in tow.

The English Cricket Board quickly released a statement saying that Stokes was simply travelling to visit family in New Zealand, not heading to Adelaide for the second Test starting later this week.