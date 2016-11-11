 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Ben Stokes in line to play for Canterbury on New Zealand arrival

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Having been snapped leaving London's Heathrow Airport this morning, 1 NEWS understands that controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes could be in line to feature for Canterbury.

Ben Stokes bats

Source: Photosport

When approached for comment about the notion of Stokes lining up to represent Canterbury, New Zealand Cricket Public Affairs manager Richard Boock said that the all-rounder's involvement was yet to come up.

"NZC has yet to receive a formal request regarding Ben Stokes," Boock said.

"However, we understand he and his representatives have been in discussions with Canterbury."

"NZC has an open mind on this issue and will await further information, and an official request, before making a decision."

New Zealand-born Stokes, 26, was left out of England's plans for the 2017-18 Ashes series, after allegedly assaulting a man outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

However, with England suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening match of the Five-Test series in Brisbane, Stokes was pictured departing the English capital - with his cricket gear in tow.

The English Cricket Board quickly released a statement saying that Stokes was simply travelling to visit family in New Zealand, not heading to Adelaide for the second Test starting later this week.

Stokes has been granted a No Objection Certificate from the ECB, leaving him free to play for Canterbury, provided the two parties can agree to terms.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

00:51
3
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:30
4
One Norwich City fan got closer to the action then anticipated in his side's draw with Preston.

Watch: Hilarious moment football fan becomes official after linesman gets injured

00:48
5
The British boxer says the Kiwi has a good chance of defeating the IBF heavyweight champ.

'He's me mate!' Tyson Fury says Joseph Parker deserves shot at Anthony Joshua

00:47
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Social media video captures stars showing love to their adoring fans last night, with Taumalolo even throwing his boots to crowd.

01:12
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

She was responding to a series of Tweets made by former Labour staffer Phil Quin.


They PM says the government is currently working though problems in National's new PPL Bill.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern & Govt lock horns with Nats as Parliament resumes

After a week’s recess hostilities resume in the Beehive.


01:37
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date, and that the Queen's corgis have given Meghan their seal of approval.


02:01
The video has had nearly 2 million views online already.

Marketing expert praises police's viral recruitment video as total cost revealed

The hugely-popular video, which has been viewed millions of times, cost nearly a third of police's recruitment budget.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 