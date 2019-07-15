TODAY |

Ben Stokes' father Ged now in a stable condition in a South African hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Ben Stokes could play for England in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa with his father Ged in a stable condition in Johannesburg.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England. Source: 1 NEWS

Stokes missed training on Christmas Eve to be at his father’s bedside after Ged, aged 64, was hospitalised in a critical condition.

He returned to training on Christmas Day in Johannesburg with his father’s condition improving but a decision on whether he will play will be made on the morning of the match, which takes place tonight New Zealand time.

"Ben Stokes' father, Ged, has shown signs of improvement following his admittance to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday. He remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"The Stokes family wishes to thank everyone for their support and in particular the medical practitioners in South Africa for their care of Ged."

Ged was planning to attend the match in Centurion with a number of family members.

He played one Test for the Kiwis in 1982 and moved to England to play initially before beginning a career in coaching.

Cricket
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live: Southee takes brilliant grab to remove Warner off Neil Wagner's bowling
2
Raptor scores all-time 'own bucket' as Toronto slump to defeat against Celtics
3
'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test
4
Ben Stokes' father Ged now in a stable condition in a South African hospital
5
Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:43

Kane Williamson keeping team first approach heading into Boxing Day Test
01:17

'Play his natural game' – Black Caps confident on Tom Blundell as Boxing Day opener

Boult returns, Blundell to open as Black Caps finalise Boxing Day Test XI

Black Caps taking lessons from pink ball thrashing into Boxing Day Test