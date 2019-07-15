Ben Stokes' father Ged now in a stable condition in a South African hospital

Ben Stokes could play for England in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa with his father Ged in a stable condition in Johannesburg.

Stokes missed training on Christmas Eve to be at his father’s bedside after Ged, aged 64, was hospitalised in a critical condition.

He returned to training on Christmas Day in Johannesburg with his father’s condition improving but a decision on whether he will play will be made on the morning of the match, which takes place tonight New Zealand time.

"Ben Stokes' father, Ged, has shown signs of improvement following his admittance to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday. He remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"The Stokes family wishes to thank everyone for their support and in particular the medical practitioners in South Africa for their care of Ged."

Ged was planning to attend the match in Centurion with a number of family members.