Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital

Ben Stokes' Kiwi father Ged is in "a critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital, where the England star is at his bedside.

The former Kiwi rugby league player and Christchurch resident was hospitalised with a "serious illness" yesterday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Whether Stokes, who missed a training session to be with his father, will play in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park is not yet known.

"The all-rounder will not be at England's training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father's bedside,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time,"