Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Ben Stokes' Kiwi father Ged is in "a critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital, where the England star is at his bedside.

Ben Stokes' father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son's man-of-the-match performance for England.

The former Kiwi rugby league player and Christchurch resident was hospitalised with a "serious illness" yesterday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

The all-rounder becomes the first cricketer to win the Sports Personality of the Year since Andrew Flintoff.

Whether Stokes, who missed a training session to be with his father, will play in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park is not yet known.

"The all-rounder will not be at England's training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father's bedside,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time,"

Ged, aged 64, played one Test for the Kiwis in 1982 and moved to England to play initially before beginning a long career in coaching.

