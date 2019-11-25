TODAY |

Ben Stokes drops the anchor early on final day against Black Caps as England begin grind for Test draw

AAP
Ben Stokes and Joe Denley are leading England's bid to draw the first Test against New Zealand, dropping the anchor early on the fifth day in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Captain Joe Root was the only English wicket to fall on the final morning as the tourists ground their way to 4-98 at lunch, having resumed at 3-55 and staring at a day's batting survival on a tricky Bay Oval pitch.

Stokes had eked out 13 off 56 balls while Denly was even grittier, reaching 21 off 97 after resuming on seven.

The pair were troubled on occasion by inconsistent bounce this morning, particularly from Mitchell Santner, although the left-arm spinner went unrewarded through the session after claiming three scalps late on day four.

Seamer Colin de Grandhomme snared Root for 11 with a wide ball that was steered tamely to gully, leaving the skipper to reflect on a double failure and a continuation of his modest form from the drawn Ashes series.

England need another 164 runs to make New Zealand bat again which would, in all likelihood, leave the series level heading into the second and final Test in Hamilton.

Much may hinge on the Kiwi-born Stokes, who has been a match-winner in all formats this year, and is renowned for saving his best for pressure occasions.

There was concern in the New Zealand camp over the fitness of Trent Boult, who managed only one over before leaving the field in discomfort.

Black Caps management said the strike bowler had suffered some side tightness.

Left-armer Boult shapes as a crucial figure for not only the second Test but the three-Test series in Australia starting in Perth on December 12.

