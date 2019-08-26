TODAY |

Ben Stokes compares historic Ashes performance to World Cup-winning heroics

AAP
England hero Ben Stokes says his miraculous performance to beat Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley was on par with winning the Cricket World Cup last month.

The allrounder's unbeaten 135 stunned Australia, who had one hand on the urn when the hosts slumped to 9-286 - 73 runs shy of their target of 359 - to record their biggest fourth innings run chase in 142 years of Test cricket.

However, Stokes and Jack Leach put on 76 for the ninth wicket to seal an incredible win and level the series at 1-1.

Stokes scored 75 of those runs with Leach, farming the strike from the tailender masterfully as he clubbed eight sixes and 11 fours in a knock that left Tim Paine's side reeling after England had been bowled out for just 67 on day two.

Only once in the history of Test cricket has a last-wicket pair scored more to secure victory in what was the 10th biggest fourth innings chase.

And Stokes said it was a day he will never forget.

"Walking off there at the end when the whole of Headingley was standing up and celebrating was a very special moment." Stokes said.

"It was something I had to try to take in because moments like that don't come along very often.

"It was just an amazing game to be a part of, to be there at the end and still keep our Ashes hopes alive was a pretty special feeling coming off at the end."

Such was Stokes' mindset during the run chase, he refused to acknowledge the century that he brought up with a boundary off Josh Hazlewood, who he then smashed for back-to-back sixes as Australia desperately tried to get him out.

Skipper Tim Paine admitted Stokes made it difficult for him to set a field and also altered the mindset of his bowlers as he seized the initiative away from the tourists.

Paine stacked fielders on the boundary in an effort to try and stem the flow of runs but Stokes continued to clear the rope much to the delight of an ecstatic home crowd on a baking hot day in Leeds.

"If we didn't it probably would have finished a lot earlier the way he was hitting them," Paine said.

"To be honest it is a really difficult period of time to captain. I don't think anyone has done it perfectly. I certainly didn't. I don't claim to have.

"But when a guy is going like that, you bring the field up and he's hitting them for four or six anyway.

"What I probably would like to have done is more talk to the bowlers about their mindset. At times when the field gets spread they go a bit defensive.

"I still want our bowlers to be running in thinking about getting them out regardless of the field.

"But that's Test cricket. Ben Stokes was playing out of his skin. He managed to do things that you normally wouldn't and you've got to give him credit."

Stokes smashed eight sixes on his way to an unbeaten 135 at Headingley. Source: SKY
