Ben Stokes batting at No.4 for Canterbury as Otago win toss and elect to bowl for Ford Trophy match

England allrounder Ben Stokes is about to return to the cricketing arena nearly two months after a brawl outside an English nightclub left another man with a fractured eye socket.

Stokes is batting number 4 for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy one-day competition opener in Rangiora.

Otago won the toss and chose to bowl first, meaning Stokes' New Zealand debut will have to wait for the fall of two wickets.

Christchurch-born Stokes hasn't played for England since the incident in Bristol on September 25.

The England and Wales Cricket Board placed him under suspension but the ban applies only to England matches and it has raised no objection to Stokes playing in New Zealand.

He signed a contract with the Canterbury earlier in the week, further fuelling speculation he could return in the Ashes.

Stokes is yet to break his silence regarding the brawl outside the Bristol nightclub. The cricketer will be gagged throughout his stint with Canterbury, after a request from his legal team.

UK police recently finalised an investigation into the incident and prosecutors must decide whether to charge England's vice-captain.