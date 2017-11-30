Ben Stokes almost certainly won't be welcome in family-friendly Big Bash

 

AAP

The Big Bash League's desire to be a family-friendly competition will almost certainly ensure any attempt from Ben Stokes to play in the Twenty20 tournament this summer is scuppered.

Shane Watson believes Stokes shouldn't face Australia while under investigation for an alleged assault.
Source: Nine

Cricket Australia has gone to great lengths to ensure the BBL appeals to its target audience of kids, families and females.

Aside from scheduling the competition in school holidays, CA famously came down on Chris Gayle like a ton of bricks after his sleazy interview with TV reporter Mel McLaughlin.

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.
Source: Breakfast

There was no formal CA edict about Gayle but he was effectively barred; none of the eight franchises expressed an interest in the Jamaican.

It's understood Stokes, currently suspended by England because of his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol club that left a man with a fractured eye socket, would be treated similarly to Gayle.

The English all-rounder has been given clearance to play for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy competition.
Source: 1 NEWS

BBL franchises would be under immense pressure to look elsewhere, according to several sources.

A CA spokesperson indicated BBL contracts were a "case by case" basis, refusing to comment about Stokes.

AAP understands the flame-haired allrounder is yet to approach any BBL club or be approached but his deal with New Zealand franchise Canterbury hasn't gone unnoticed.

The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stokes' T20 talent is perhaps best highlighted by the fact he was sold to Pune in this year's Indian Premier League auction for a cool $2.8 million.

The 26-year-old is desperate to feature in the Ashes but England will not finalise its punishment until prosecutors decide whether to charge him.

That may not occur before the current series ends.

Stokes is banned from international duty but was granted a No Objection Certificate last week, permitting the Christchurch-born star to play domestic cricket in his homeland.

There would be several bridges for the former Melbourne Renegades allrounder to cross before it came time for CA to review a potential BBL contract.

The ECB must give its approval, while each BBL club only has two international slots.

Most finalised their overseas signings long ago although some are on short-term deals. David Willey is the only foreigner on Perth Scorchers' books but it would be a major surprise if the reigning BBL champions pursued Stokes.

"He's a terrific player, the real leader of that England team," Perth coach Justin Langer said after news broke of Stokes' indiscretion.

"It just goes to show, now it's not just about being a good athlete or a good cricketer.

"Or any sport actually, it's also about being a good citizen ... it's really poor publicity for Ben."

Stokes has recently become more active on social media and posted a good-luck message to teammates before the Ashes opener but he will be gagged throughout his stint with Canterbury.

"I'm really excited for him to be playing cricket again," England captain Joe Root said.

"I would personally love to have him back."

Canterbury has indicated Stokes' contract stipulates he can leave at any point.

