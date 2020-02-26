NZ-born Ben Stokes adds to incredible redemption story with OBE honour

New Zealand-born all-rounder Ben Stokes has been awarded at Buckingham Palace for his efforts with England at last year's Cricket World Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stokes was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his role in last year's World Cup victory while teammate Jos Buttler received an MBE.

It's the latest high in an incredible turnaround for Stokes, who in 2018 was cleared of affray charges following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub the year prior.

Since then, Stokes has gone from strength to strength for England cricket, having played a large role in the victorious campaign last year in the UK - including an unbeaten 84 in the thrilling final against the Black Caps which earned him man of the match honours.

He was then equally heroic in the Ashes with his unbeaten 135 at Headingly in the third Test giving England an unlikely win and the opportunity to draw the series.

England went on to do just that and Stokes was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year - the UK's equivalent of the Supreme Halberg award - for his impressive year.

Now Stokes has been handed an OBE to add to his keepsakes with Prince William giving him a medal this morning during the investiture ceremony.

Neither Stokes nor Buttler made public comments about the honours but chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Colin Graves, said he was "honoured" to be alongside the duo this morning.

"You just have to look at the Sports Personality of the Year awards, Stokesy won the main award, the team won the team award, the team won the moments of the year award," he told PA news agency.