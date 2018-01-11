Belligerent Brendon McCullum peppers boundary with four-hitting blitz against Hobart

D'Arcy Short's record-breaking knock has steered Hobart to a last-ball win over Brisbane at the Gabba that finished in bizarre and thrilling fashion last night.



Chasing 180 for victory, an in-form Alex Ross was mounting a late charge when confusingly being given out for obstructing the field.



Ross diverted his line when returning for a second run, with the throw rebounding off his body and onto the stumps.



Hobart appealed and despite Ross making his ground, the bemused batsman was adjudged to have purposely deviated from his line and was given out.



Jimmy Peirson then entered and struck 23 from 13 in a miraculous recovery, leaving the Heat 13 to win from the final over.



Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian, bowling his only over of the night, held his nerve though as Brendan Doggett holed out to deep mid-on when needing a final- ball four to win.



Earlier it was the Short show as the Hurricanes opener notched the first hundred of the Big Bash season and the highest in the tournament's seven-year history.



Short blasted 122 not out off 69 balls - including eight sixes and eight fours - as he also passed 400 runs for the tournament so far.



The 27-year-old brought up his hundred with a six in the 19th over then hit three consecutive sixes in the final over off Mark Steketee to swing the game in Hobart's favour.



The innings put Short back at the top of the BBL's run-scorers and six-hitters list, following knocks of 42, 96 and 97 in the last three games.



Short backed up his innings with tidy figures of 1-20 from four overs, including the key wicket of Sam Heazlett.



Promoted to open, Heazlett lofted a four over mid-off, lap-sweeped a boundary off middle stump and timed a perfect off drive into the stands all within the first over.



He and Brendon McCullum put on 64 in the first six overs before Cameron Boyce's (2-23 from four overs) introduction brought about the wicket of McCullum.



His departure slowed the Heat's charge, with just seven runs coming from the following two overs as the asking rate ballooned beyond 12 an over.



Spin continued to torment the Heat, with Burns finding deep mid-wicket to give Boyce his second and Short trapping Heazlett (45 off 33) in front.

