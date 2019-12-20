TODAY |

Being in Melbourne like standing 'under a heat pump', says NZ opener Tom Latham

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have been continuing to recover from the heat in Perth during their Test loss to Australia, as they were forced indoors today by the extreme heat engulfing Melbourne.

Tom Latham says the Black Caps are using the extreme heat in Melbourne as a chance to recover before the Boxing Day Test. Source: 1 NEWS

Temperatures of up to 45C in the Victoria capital meant day one of their tour game against a Victoria XI was postponed, with training now scheduled for tomorrow and a full day game on Sunday against the same side.

Opener Tom Latham said the weather in Melbourne was “like standing under a heat pump.”

“When the wind hits you and you feel the temperature in the wind it’s obviously a sign it’s pretty warm, it’s very comparable to standing under a heat pump,” he said.

“(We’ve been) Trying to get a bit of recovery done, it’s been a big three weeks on the back of two Tests at home and the one in Perth.”

“It’s a good chance for the guys to rest up and get refreshed for the next couple of days.”

Latham said there was definitely an added excitement in the team about being on the big stage on Boxing Day but they were trying not to get too far ahead of themselves.

“Walking through Melbourne and seeing the MCG in the distance, it’s an amazing ground,” he said.

“It’s obviously a very exciting time for New Zealand Cricket and to hear the amount of people that are coming over to support us is pretty cool.”

