Behind the scenes video shows Black Caps celebrate WTC triumph

Source:  1 NEWS

There may be a few hungover New Zealand cricketers boarding their flight back home this morning after the team celebrated their World Test Championship victory in style.

There was plenty of good cheer in the NZ changing room as they celebrated their victory over India. Source: Breakfast

Video released by the team shows most of them enjoying a drink or two in their changing room at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, scene of yesterday's memorable eight-wicket win over India.

The Blacks Caps are the first official Test cricket champions, something that hasn't quite sunk in for some of the players.

"When we get home it will be pretty special to sit back in quarantine and reflect on not only the last two years, but what's been a long time coming," paceman Tim Southee said.

"When I first started playing Test cricket I never dreamt of being number one in the world, and to sit here today being the inaugural ICC World Test Championship winners is pretty special." 

