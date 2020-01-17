Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20

All Black Beauden Barrett showed he's no mug with the bat after depositing ex-Black Cap Kyle Mills into the stands in the second innings of the Black Clash in Napier.

Chasing 118 to win, Barrett lost opening partner Derren Witcombe in the second over.

From there, Barrett took the initiative, taking on one of New Zealand’s best ever white ball bowlers in Mills.

After shovelling one back over the bowler’s head for four, Barrett went one better – rocking back to pull Mills high into the stands for six runs.